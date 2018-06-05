New Mexico Scout ranch cancels hikes due to fires

In this May 31, 2018 photo provided by Taosnews.com, faculty of Cimarron Municipal Schools cook hot dogs and chicken for first responders on the scene of the Ute Park Fire from the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Hummingbird Lane and U.S. Hi

In this photo taken Thursday, May 31, 2018 and provided by Taosnews.com, officials confer as smoke rises from the Ute Park Fire in Ute Park, N.M. (Morgan Timms/Taosnews.com via AP)

NEW MEXICO (NEWS 8) – Wildfires burning in New Mexico are threatening a beloved Boy Scouts ranch.

San Diego scouts will have to miss out on a trip that some have been looking forward to for years.

The UTE Fire in North Eastern New Mexico has caused residents to evacuate from their homes over the weekend. It has also put the Philmont Boy Scouts Ranch near Cimmaron at risk.

On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America announced that the treks out of the Philmont Scout Ranch would be cancelled from June 8th through July 14th.

Philmont Boy Scouts Ranch is the crown jewel for boy scouts.

The blaze has burned over 36,000 acres as of late Monday and is only 23% contained.

News 8’s Shawn Styles reports from troop headquarters in Balboa Park with more on what makes the Philmont Ranch so special.