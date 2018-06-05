John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld Take ET Behind the Scenes of 'Transformers' Spin-Off 'Bumblebee' (Exclusive)

The next installment of the Transformers franchise hits theaters this December -- and ET's got your inside look at all the action.

Bumblebee tells the origin story of the fan favorite Autobot, who was found in a junkyard of a small California beach town in 1987, 20 years before the events of the first Transformers film. That's where the franchise's newest -- and first female -- star, Hailee Steinfeld, comes in, playing a teenage girl, Charlie, who revives the Transformer.

ET's Cameron Mathison was on set of the film with Steinfeld and her co-stars, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Love, Simon) and John Cena, where they told us all about the showstopping movie.

"My character Charlie is a total badass. She's a mechanic," revealed Steinfeld, who doesn't seem to have too much trouble tapping into that side of herself.

Channeling a teenager of the '80s, meanwhile, might have been a little more difficult. The actress -- as well as Lendeborg -- wasn't born until 1996, nine years after the movie was set. "I was negative 7 in the '80s," Lendeborg cracked.

Cena, 41, has a little more experience with '80s culture. "I am an authoritative figure in Sector 7, and the true Transformers freaks will know what I'm talking about," he said -- but it's Steinfeld who shows off her driving skills behind the wheel.

"What would you say [my skills are as a driver]?" she asked Lendeborg, who laughed as he gave some props to his co-star. "Your driving is good."

See for yourself in the film's teaser trailer, which dropped on Tuesday:

Bumblebee hits theaters on Dec. 21. See more on the movie in the video below.

