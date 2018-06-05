Roseanne Barr promises 'restitution,' but what does that mean?

After vowing to stay off Twitter, Roseanne Barr returned to the social media platform, cryptically promising to make "restitution."
I'm making restitution for the pain I have caused.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 5, 2018
What the tweet means is unclear. The actress' hit television show, Roseanne, was canceled last week after she posted a racist tweet directed at former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.
There has been buzz that ABC could resurrect the show in a spinoff that would focus on the Conner's daughter, Darlene, played by Sarah Gilbert.
Deadline reported Thursday that Gilbert (who's credited with reuniting the cast the first time) and executive producer Tom Werner planned to meet with some of the show's writers this week to "kick around ideas" for continuing the show in some form. TMZ went a step further on Friday, saying Gilbert "has been calling other cast members to gauge their interest."
ABC declined comment, but an executive who was not authorized to speak publicly said the network has merely agreed to consider any option for continuing the series as long as Barr is no longer connected to it. No proposals have been made, the executive said.
Complicating matters, Barr is a co-creator and executive producer and would be entitled to financial benefits should the show continue in any form.
Since the original tweet that caused the show to be canceled, Barr's relationship with her former castmates has been chilly at best. Both Gilbert and Michael Fishman, who played the Conners' son, D.J., were critical of Barr's Twitter behavior. Barr has been alternating between accusations that she was betrayed and apologies to the cast and crew who lost their jobs.
Contributing: Gary Levin
Unlike some of the other races during Tuesday's election, the district attorney race will be decided during the primary. Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan faces Deputy Public Defender Genevieve Jones-Wright.
Primary election results continue to pour in Tuesday night. Check for updates on primary races in San Diego and California here.
In a race Democrats are anxious to win to increase their strength in Washington, Republican Diane Harkey grabbed an early lead Tuesday night in the battle to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa, but a Democrat appears bound to challenge her in the November runoff.
Initial primary election results Tuesday show political staffer Vivian Moreno leading the San Diego City Council race for District 8, while three incumbents are looking to move on to the November general election.
A wildfire charred swaths of hilly open land in the far northern reaches of inland San Diego County Tuesday afternoon.
The body of a person believed to have possibly killed himself was found Tuesday in the ruins of a Del Cerro-area home gutted by a late-morning arson fire.
The number itself is staggering: 20,000 partially used rolls of toilet paper a year come from Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.
A Hoover High School food service worker has a new, reliable way to get to work thanks, in part, to students at a local high school. Debra Davis received a car refurbished by students in an auto body technician program.
Friends and family are coming together to remember a local mother who was killed by a suspected drunk driver in Escondido over the weekend. A roadside memorial has been set up on Washington Avenue in Escondido to honor Esmerelda Guerrero.