What Pechanga is doing with unused toilet paper and more - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

What Pechanga is doing with unused toilet paper and more

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The number itself is staggering: 20,000 partially used rolls of toilet paper a year come from Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff follows all that tissue paper from Temecula to Oceanside where it's used for a good cause by Bread of Life Rescue Mission.

Bread of Life is always looking for donations and volunteers. For more information, click here.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.