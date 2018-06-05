What Pechanga is doing with unused toilet paper and more

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The number itself is staggering: 20,000 partially used rolls of toilet paper a year come from Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff follows all that tissue paper from Temecula to Oceanside where it's used for a good cause by Bread of Life Rescue Mission.

Bread of Life is always looking for donations and volunteers. For more information, click here.

When you stay at a hotel or resort, you always get a new, fresh roll of toilet paper. But... what happened to the half used rolls in your room before you arrived? Pechanga Resort & Casino shows us in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @PechangaCasino pic.twitter.com/zuXQVxTBqb — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) June 5, 2018

