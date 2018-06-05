Wildfire blackens remote open terrain in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A wildfire charred swaths of hilly open land in the far northern reaches of inland San Diego County Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. in a remote area between Via Ranchitos and Vista del Lago in Fallbrook, just north of the Santa Margarita River, according to Cal Fire.

Within two hours, ground crews and personnel aboard firefighting aircraft had stopped the spread of the roughly 12-acre blaze, which posed no structural threats, the state agency reported.

Firefighters had the smoldering burn area about 30 percent surrounded in the early evening and planned to continue the containment efforts into Wednesday morning, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.