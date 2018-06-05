Kate Spade’s Most Unforgettable Moments in Fashion

Kate Spade created accessories you could spot from a mile away.

Since the brand’s launch in 1993, Kate’s classic yet playful bags quickly became some of the most coveted, garnering the attention of major department stores and fashion editors alike. She saw a void in the market for stylish, practical carryalls with accessible price points, which she delivered with great success. It started with simple vinyl totes, and since then has expanded into timeless shoes, apparel and homeware that embrace a bright, fun aesthetic that’s signature Kate Spade.

Following the news of Spade’s unexpected death on Tuesday, let’s take a look back on the greatest moments from the brand -- including the celebs who rocked the designs to the colorful campaigns we can never forget.

1993: Former Mademoiselle magazine editor Kate Brosnahan launches her bag line Kate Spade New York with soon-to-be husband Andy Spade.

1998: Opens first stores in New York City, Los Angeles and Japan, and introduces stationery items. Kate receives the CFDA Award for Best Accessories Designer of the Year.

1999: Adds footwear to the collection.

2000: In a Sex and the City episode, Charlotte jokes that her tampons won’t fit in her Kate Spade purse.

2006: Kate Spade New York is sold to Liz Claiborne. The Spring/Summer 2006 campaign features adorable raffia bags and bright totes perfect for both everyday wear and traveling. Kate is a guest judge on Project Runway’s third season premiere.

2007: Kate and Andy Spade step down from the company to focus on their family. The couple welcomed daughter Frances Beatrix Spade in 2005.

2011: Actress Bryce Dallas Howard becomes the face of Kate Spade in a colorful campaign, embodying the brand’s signature look of vibrant accessories and elegant wares.

2014: Taylor Swift carries the Bow Terrace Top Handle bag in July while out in New York City.

2015: Introduces furniture to the lineup. Fashion darling Iris Apfel, 93 at the time, models with Karlie Kloss in the spring campaign.

2015: Kate and Andy Spade launch Frances Valentine, a new line of luxury shoes and bags. Kate Middleton steps out in a gorgeous pink floral Kate Spade dress for World Mental Health Day in October in London.

2018: The iconic OG Sam bag relaunches for Kate Spade’s 25th anniversary. This Is Us star Chrissy Metz wears a custom cobalt blue ruffled Kate Spade gown to the Screen Actors Guild Awards.



Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment of apparent suicide, the NYPD confirmed to ET on Tuesday.

"We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly," her family said in a statement to the New York Daily News. "We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

