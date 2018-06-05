Shawn Mendes Carpool Karaoke -- #LateLateShawn

James and Shawn Mendes hop in the car for a commute across Los Angeles singing some of Shawn's classics and new music. Shawn and James also debate the merits of buying a pair of Justin Bieber's underwear and dive into Shawn's deep love for "Harry Potter" before practicing some road rage techniques and hitting the ice for some hockey.

