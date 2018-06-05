Fashion Queen Anna Wintour Pays Tribute to Kate Spade

Michael Ketterer wanted to sing on America's Got Talent to inspire his six foster children. He did just that on Tuesday -- and much more -- earning himself an express ticket to the live round of competition after Simon Cowell rang the Golden Buzzer.
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's season five premiere of Younger. You have been warned.
Fashion queen Anna Wintour on Tuesday paid tribute to Kate Spade, who passed away earlier in the day in a suspected suicide.