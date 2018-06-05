How Sandra Bullock's Kids Changed Her Whole Perspective on Life (Exclusive)

Sandra Bullock is in full mom mode, and she wouldn't have it any other way.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the 53-year-old actress at the premiere of her new film, Ocean's 8, at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Tuesday, where she opened up about her emotional discussion with Hoda Kotb about adoption.

"Oh, it's Hoda's fault. She starts it by giving you the deep hug and you know what it means," Bullock said of the sitdown, which aired on the Today show on Monday. "It's something I wanted to talk about, and I didn't wanna have the ugly cry, but you know what? You can't stop it, if you feel it, it's there. So, it's a good thing to talk about."

During the interview, Kotb, who adopted her daughter, Haley, last year, revealed that it was Bullock who inspired her to adopt. The actress adopted son Louis after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and waited years to bring him home. In 2015, Bullock adopted a second child, daughter Laila.

"Oh, my gosh, everything [changes after adoption]," Bullock told ET. "You look back in your life you go, I've had a really good life. But once you have children you go, my life was nothing until you showed up."

"I mean, I was wasting time, literally wasting time, every day until they showed up, and now I know exactly what my life is about because of them," she added. "I'm so blessed."

Bullock also opened up about another (onscreen) family member, George Clooney, who plays her Ocean's 8 character Debbie's brother, Danny Ocean. The absence of Clooney in the film's promo has some fans thinking Clooney might never reprise his role in the Ocean's franchise.

"Is Danny Ocean dead? We don't know," Bullock teased. "Can anyone really kill off Danny Ocean? Really, I killed him off once in one movie. I can't kill him off twice."

Ocean's 8 hits theaters on Friday. See more on Bullock in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sandra Bullock Emotionally Reveals How Son Louis Led Her to Adopt Daughter Laila

Sandra Bullock Tears Up With Hoda Kotb While Talking About Adoption

'Ocean's 8' Cast Reveals Why Sandra Bullock Had Them Get Rid of Their Group Text (Exclusive)