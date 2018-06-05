'Ocean's 8' Premiere: Rihanna, Sandra Bullock & More Criminally Stylish Stars

One thing’s for sure: The Ocean’s 8cast know how to steal a red carpet!

The leading ladies of the new female-led Ocean’s Elevenreboot turned heads at the heist film’s premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York on Tuesday night, in extravagant and fashion-forward ensembles.

Rihanna glamorously commanded attention, arriving in a metallic eggplant Givenchy creation that featured a slew of ruffles, an asymmetrical hemline and halter top. She perfectly matched her frock’s shimmering shade to her eyeshadow and lips. As for the rest of the look, the 30-year-old singer opted for purple single-strap heels, Le Vian rings and Bvlgari jewelry.

Sandra Bullock exudes elegance in a custom greige silk chiffon Elie Saab Haute Couture gown embroidered in crystals and with a plunging neckline. Ostrich feathers lined the neck and the open back of the gown, adding an extra dose of sophistication. The Oscar winner kept her beauty look minimal with a smoky brown eye and nude lip, her tousled hair pulled back to show off her dangling Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.

Sarah Paulson opted for a bright neon color to spice up the red carpet. The 43-year-old actress dazzled in a gabardine sheath gown, embellished all over with fluorescent green sequin fringe by Prada. She paired the eye-popping dress with Brian Atwood heels, Jennifer Meyer jewelry and a bold hot pink pout.

Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett took a style cue from the boys and took a risk in a multicolored, heavily sequined Missoni blazer and matching trousers, which she accessorized with statement earrings.

There were plenty of other ladies who rocked the red carpet event. See more stunning looks in the gallery below.

