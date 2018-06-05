Twitter convinced Trump doesn't know the lyrics to 'God Bless America'

After uninviting the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles from their scheduled White House visit, President Trump invited the teams' fans to join him for a "Celebrate America" event on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday.
During the ceremony, the president stood before the U.S. Marine Band and Army Chorus as they played The Star-Spangled Banner and God Bless America. During the latter song, Trump began to sing along to the first few lyrics but quickly stopped before spending the rest of the tune bobbing his head and occasionally mouthing some words during the chorus.
Trump canceled the scheduled Eagles appearance because a majority of players announced they did not plan to attend.
WATCH: President Trump sings along to "God Bless America" with United States Army Chorus. https://t.co/fKugAch7FH pic.twitter.com/vQJXNGxG0I— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 5, 2018
"The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow," Trump wrote in a statement. "They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."
In the same tweet announcing the cancelation, he took issue with the NFL's new policy allowing players to remain in the locker room during the national anthem.
"Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!" Trump said.
The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018
Many Twitter users mocked Trump's performance and pointed out the irony of a man who demands patriotism in others not knowing the lyrics to one of the nation's most patriotic songs.
Maybe Colin Kaepernick can visit the White House to teach Donald Trump all 28 words to “God Bless America”.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 5, 2018
aide: so yr going to be singing today— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) June 5, 2018
Trump: great, i'm the best
aide: you know all the words?
Trump: I wrote the song!
aide: sir?
Trump: yeah, i wrote "God Bless America"
aide: in 1918??
Trump: I got this. https://t.co/wJg58xqfq0
.@realDonaldTrump's failure to memorize or know the words of God Bless America at an event he created to prove his patriotism is a great metaphor of the man: A BS artist. Smoke & mirrors. No substance. Will say anything for power and money and to rally his base. A total fraud.— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 5, 2018
Not knowing the lyrics to "God Bless America" isn't a really bad thing. UNLESS you're hosting a patriotism party, and the announcer says to sing the song to honor the country. And you just spent the last year blasting a group for not being patriotic. And you're the president.— Sam Kimpton (@SamKimpton) June 5, 2018
President Full Diapey demonstrates he doesn't know the lyrics to "God Bless America" in this event dedicated to "Patriotism"— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 5, 2018
LOL the levels of buffoonery are out of this world.pic.twitter.com/M730qw876J
If Obama had forgotten the words to God Bless America it would have spawned 100 lunatic articles about how he knew the Kenyan national anthem or the Internationale by heart. https://t.co/ZJpBBwXav5— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 5, 2018
The bar is low for taunting people with boastful faux patriotism, but knowing the words to God Bless America should be minimum competency for this kind of work. https://t.co/4NNgJd2UIm— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) June 5, 2018
lol Trump got two lines into "God Bless America" before giving up— Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) June 5, 2018
Sarah Sanders: It is pretty clear that the President knows all the lyrics to God Bless America and could sing it a cappella right now in perfect pitch and harmony and play it on every instrument including the Theremin, which he is a master in.— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 5, 2018
Can you imagine if President Obama didn't know the words to God Bless America?— Marc Perrone (@Marc_Perrone) June 5, 2018
The Wacky Right would be apoplectic...
????#1u #Resist #ElectionDay #WorldEnvironmentDaypic.twitter.com/JVyXieEvcw
I set Trump not knowing the words to "God Bless America" to the Curb Your Enthusiasm Theme Song pic.twitter.com/DwRnmZN0Cf— Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) June 5, 2018
I find it more disrespectful for the United States President to butcher “God Bless America” than for NFL players to kneel in order to protest racial injustice.— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 5, 2018
