Sophia Bush Gets Real About the Chances Of a 'One Tree Hill' Revival (Exclusive)

Sorry One Tree Hillfans, Sophia Bush doesn’t have any “intel” on a possible reboot.

This year marks The WB show’s 15th anniversary since its premiere and the 35-year-old actress gets real about the chances of a revival. ET spoke with Bush at the Incredibles 2 premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she was asked about the cast and crew reuniting for more seasons.

“People have been saying that for a long time and I really don’t know. I don’t have any intel for anybody,” Bush confessed. “I feel bad when people say, ‘Oh, it can happen’ and then the internet blows up and I’m like, ‘Guys, it’s not happening.’ If there was anything happening they would tell you. But I think with everybody on other jobs and shows, and with kids, and lives, I don’t know. Never say never I guess.”

Bush played Brooke Davis on OTH for nine seasons. One special memory that will always stay with her was the chance to name her cheerleader-turned-fashion-designer character.

“I remember that she had a different first name,” Bush recalled. “One of our bosses was asking which name it should be, this other name or Brooke, and I said it’s got to be Brooke. And then I called my best friend from college who was my roommate all through college, whose name is Brooke, and when she picked up the phone I said I just convince them to let me name my character after you. And she was like, ‘I am on the West Coast. It’s 5:45 in the morning!’ And I was like, ‘I’m sorry. I love you. Got to go.’ So that is something that will stick with me for a long time, naming Brooke Davis.”

Now, Bush is focused on her latest project, voicing Voyd in Disney and Pixar’s Incredible 2. A role that made the actress “scream” of excitement when she found out she landed it.

“This is my favorite animated movie ever made and I love animation,” she marveled. “It was just something I wasn’t expecting and I got a text message from one of my reps that said check your email right now. I was like, ‘OK' and I opened it at lunch and I was in Venice, [California], eating with my girlfriend and I screamed.”

“People turned and stared and I was like, ‘Sorry! So sorry! The best thing ever just happened to me!” she continued. “To be a part of something that you have loved and cherished is really a sort of ‘pinch me’ moment in life.”

Incredible 2 arrives in theaters on June 15. For more on Bush, watch the video below.

