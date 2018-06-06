Virginia police chase stolen military vehicle, stopping it near state Capitol building

Primary election results continue to pour in Tuesday night. Check for updates on primary races in San Diego and California here.
California voters seem poised tonight to pass four of five statewide ballot propositions, including a proposed $4 billion bond measure to fund parks, water-quality and flood-protection projects, while roundly rejecting a move to more tightly control spending of dollars raised selling greenhouse-gas-emission permits.
California voters seem poised tonight to pass four of five statewide ballot propositions, including a proposed $4 billion bond measure to fund parks, water-quality and flood-protection projects, while roundly rejecting a move to more tightly control spending of dollars raised selling greenhouse-gas-emission permits.
Republican Jim Desmond held a commanding lead Tuesday night in his bid for a seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, although he was falling short of the majority needed to avoid a November runoff.
Initial primary election results Tuesday show political staffer Vivian Moreno leading the San Diego City Council race for District 8, while three incumbents are looking to move on to the November general election.
Unlike some of the other races during Tuesday's election, the district attorney race will be decided during the primary. Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan faces Deputy Public Defender Genevieve Jones-Wright.
In a race Democrats are anxious to win to increase their strength in Washington, Republican Diane Harkey grabbed an early lead Tuesday night in the battle to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa, but a Democrat appears bound to challenge her in the November runoff.
A wildfire charred swaths of hilly open land in the far northern reaches of inland San Diego County Tuesday afternoon.
The body of a person believed to have possibly killed himself was found Tuesday in the ruins of a Del Cerro-area home gutted by a late-morning arson fire.
The number itself is staggering: 20,000 partially used rolls of toilet paper a year come from Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.