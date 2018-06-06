Secluded resort chosen for Trump-Kim summit in Singapore

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet at a luxury resort on Sentosa Island for nuclear talks next week in Singapore, the White House said Tuesday.
The historic meeting will be held at the Capella Hotel, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted.
"We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality," Sanders said.
Trump and Kim's highly anticipated meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. local time June 12 at — or 9 p.m. June 11 on the East Coast of the U.S. — after a flurry of on-again-off-again action.
Trump hopes to secure a nuclear deal with the North Koreans, seeking for Kim to give up his nuclear program, though he stressed last week that the process would likely take longer than a single meeting.
Located a quarter-mile off the coast of the city-state, Sentosa Island is known for its high-end beach hotels, golf courses and amusement parks. A U.S. advance team was spotted at the Capella Hotel last week meeting with North Korean officials in preparation for the summit.
The hotel is known for luxury amenities, impeccable service and, above all, privacy for business and leisure. Two of the hotel's buildings were built in the 1880s for British officers based on the island.
On Tuesday evening, workers were painting a fresh coat on the façade, extra security was in place and red carpets were being rolled out at the hotel's two entrances.
Officials had also considered the Shangri-La Hotel, which hosts an annual international security summit and was the venue for a 2015 meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou.
Trump is expected to stay at that hotel, which is near a major shopping district and less secluded than the island facility chosen for his meeting with Kim.
Primary election results continue to pour in Tuesday night. Check for updates on primary races in San Diego and California here.
California voters seem poised tonight to pass four of five statewide ballot propositions, including a proposed $4 billion bond measure to fund parks, water-quality and flood-protection projects, while roundly rejecting a move to more tightly control spending of dollars raised selling greenhouse-gas-emission permits.
California voters seem poised tonight to pass four of five statewide ballot propositions, including a proposed $4 billion bond measure to fund parks, water-quality and flood-protection projects, while roundly rejecting a move to more tightly control spending of dollars raised selling greenhouse-gas-emission permits.
Republican Jim Desmond held a commanding lead Tuesday night in his bid for a seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, although he was falling short of the majority needed to avoid a November runoff.
Initial primary election results Tuesday show political staffer Vivian Moreno leading the San Diego City Council race for District 8, while three incumbents are looking to move on to the November general election.
Unlike some of the other races during Tuesday's election, the district attorney race will be decided during the primary. Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan faces Deputy Public Defender Genevieve Jones-Wright.
In a race Democrats are anxious to win to increase their strength in Washington, Republican Diane Harkey grabbed an early lead Tuesday night in the battle to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa, but a Democrat appears bound to challenge her in the November runoff.
A wildfire charred swaths of hilly open land in the far northern reaches of inland San Diego County Tuesday afternoon.
The body of a person believed to have possibly killed himself was found Tuesday in the ruins of a Del Cerro-area home gutted by a late-morning arson fire.
The number itself is staggering: 20,000 partially used rolls of toilet paper a year come from Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.