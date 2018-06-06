Dumanis, Desmond lead County Supervisor races

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Republicans Bonnie Dumanis and Jim Desmond jumped to early leads Tuesday night in their San Diego County supervisor races, while District Attorney Summer Stephan was heading for a full term in that post.

After 23 years in office, supervisors Ron Roberts and Bill Horn are terming out of District 4 and District 5, respectively, which prompted a mix of political veterans and newcomers to pursue their seats in Tuesday's primary.

If no one earns an outright majority, the top two choices from each race will move on to the November general election.

Dumanis, a former district attorney, led the race to represent District 4, which includes a wide area of the city of San Diego, with 29.75 percent of the vote.

"We're going to get the bureaucracy busted when I get in, and we're going to take care of all the issues that are so important to us," Dumanis told supporters during a Republican election night gathering at the U.S. Grant hotel.

Former Democratic Assembly members Nathan Fletcher and Lori Saldana were in second and third place with 28.71 and 21.75 percent of the vote, respectively, with 17 percent of precincts reporting.

North of District 4, in an area that spans almost 1,800 square miles from the ocean to Imperial County, San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond led the race to represent the conservative District 5 with 45.42 percent of the vote.

Democrat Michelle Gomez, a legislative analyst and volunteer, was in second place with 21.48 percent of the vote, while long-time Republican Oceanside City Councilman Jerry Kern was in third with 20.66 percent, with 14 percent of precincts reporting.

Stephan was easily winning reelection to her district attorney seat with 64.53 percent of the vote, while challenger Genevieve Jones-Wright, a deputy public defender, had 35.32 percent.