Hiker found dead at Three Sisters Fall

JULIAN (CNS) - A hiker was found dead in the mountains east of San Diego Tuesday.

Deputies received a call about 6 p.m. about a stranded hiker in distress at Three Sisters Falls, near Julian, said San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Chris Galve.

Medical personnel, along with deputies and a sheriff's helicopter went to the area and discovered the hiker had died, Galve said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, Galve said.

The man's name was not released.

