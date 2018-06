Serena Williams Hops Into the Comments Of Alexis Ohanian's Instagram Live to Tease Him!

Serena Williams Hops Into the Comments Of Alexis Ohanian's Instagram Live to Tease Him!

Serena Williams did some good-hearted trolling of husband Alexis Ohanian as he tried to do an Instagram Live chat with followers.

Serena Williams did some good-hearted trolling of husband Alexis Ohanian as he tried to do an Instagram Live chat with followers.