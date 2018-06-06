Gigi Hadid Posts Photo Lying in Ex Zayn Malik’s Arms – Are They Back Together?

Rekindled romance alert?

Gigi Hadid got fans speculating on Tuesday night when she posting a telling shot to her Instagram Stories.

The 23-year-old supermodel attended the Oceans 8 premiere earlier in the evening before sharing a snap from her own private “after party.”

“After party like making it rain Pokemon cards,” she captioned the photo.

In the shot, Hadid is looking up at the camera while lying in the arms of none other than her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik. Though Zayn’s face is not in the shot, his blonde tresses and tell-tale arm tattoos are visible as he has his laptop open while playing Pokemon.

The “Pillowtalk” singer, 25, also shared a photo of a playing card to his Instagram Stories several hours later.

The couple originally confirmed their split this past March after two years of dating. At the time, Zayn wrote, “I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul.”

Gigi mirrored the sentiment, writing, “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for.”

At the time, Gigi hinted that there was a possibility of a reconciliation, adding, “As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.”

This isn't the first time fans have thought the couple had reconciled. In late April, they were photographed kissing on the street in New York City.

Earlier that month, Zayn opened up about his new track “Let Me” during an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“I was in love and I think that's pretty evident and, yeah, I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do,” he said. “Things change, we move forward in life, times change but, yeah, that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it."

For more from the exes, watch the clip below:

