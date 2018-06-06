Gym worker accused of killing ex-boss with a hatchet found in Kentucky

NASHVILLE - The search ended Tuesday night for a man suspected of using a hatchet to kill a gym owner, police said.
Domenic Micheli was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Interstate 65 near Bowling Green, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Bowling Green is roughly 80 miles northeast of Nashville. Nashville police detectives were en route to Kentucky Tuesday night, police said.
Micheli was found driving a Toyota Prius, the vehicle he was seen driving before Monday's attack at a Belle Meade strip mall.
Police have been searching for Micheli since Monday, following the slaying of Joel Paavola, who owned The Balance Training gym.
Authorities said that Micheli formerly worked for Paavola, who fired Micheli from the gym 14 months ago.
BREAKING: Accused murderer Domenic Micheli arrested a short time ago by Kentucky State Police on I-65 near Bowling Green. He was driving the Toyota Prius. MNPD detectives en route to Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/k8ixmeFshn- Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 6, 2018
Police said that Paavola was brutally killed with a hatchet and another "cutting instrument."
"Just a senseless, brutal, violent attack this morning on Mr. Paavola as he was there in the business," Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said on Monday.
Before his capture, the 36-year-old suspect was last seen at an urgent care facility in Gallatin on Monday morning. Gallatin police said Micheli asked the urgent care for a suture kit but was not willing to wait or provide any personal information.
Micheli left without receiving any treatment or medical supplies, police said.
Authorities were looking beyond Middle Tennessee for Micheli after the slaying, since he was known to have spent time in Oregon and Washington, D.C.
Micheli was arrested outside of the White House in April by the U.S. Secret Service after driving his car up to a checkpoint and refusing to move it. He was charged with misdemeanor trespassing, according to the Associated Press.
In a court case related to that charge, Micheli was found mentally competent enough to stand trial after a psychological examination. That case is still ongoing.
Metro Police said Micheli was arrested on an interstate Tuesday night, but could not immediately provide more details on his capture.
Thanks to Kentucky State Police Sergeant Tucker Carmichael & Troopers Courtney Milam & Bartley Weaver for their work in arresting Micheli on the interstate tonight.- Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 6, 2018
More: Police: Belle Meade hatchet attack suspect limped into Gallatin urgent care Monday
More: Police ID victim in fatal hatchet attack; suspect fired from Belle Meade business last year
