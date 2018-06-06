Kanye West Tweets 'All Love' for Kate Spade's Family After Sharing His Mental Health Struggles

Kanye West is lending his support to the family of the late Kate Spade.

The 40-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday after the news broke that Spade was dead of an apparent suicide at the age of 55. Yeezy posted a screenshot of an article about Spade’s alleged battle with depression, writing, “All love to her family,” with three prayer hand emojis.

Kanye himself has been extremely candid about his own struggles with mental health on his new album, Ye. The cover of the album features the message, “I hate being bi-polar it’s awesome.”

The father of three raps in his song “Yikes” about bipolar disorder and later revealed on Big Boy TV that he was “diagnosed with a mental condition” at the age of 39.

On Ye, the rapper, who is a designer himself, also addresses the topic of suicide in his song “I Thought About Killing You.”

“Today I seriously thought about killing you," he raps. "I contemplated, premeditated murder / And I think about killing myself, and I love myself way more than I love you, so."

The NYPD previously confirmed to ET that Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment and her body was discovered by one of her employees. A suicide note was found at the scene.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

