Terminal breast cancer patient now cancer-free, thanks to experimental therapy

Judy Perkins' prognosis was grim: The breast cancer had spread to her chest and liver.
"I came to realize that I was going to die, and that's where my mind was," the 52-year old from Florida told CBS News.
But today, 2-years cancer-free, Perkins is being hailed as a success story in an experimental, highly-customized cancer therapy.
The immunotherapy involved pumping billions of cancer-killing cells into Perkins, reports the British Broadcasting Corporation.
The types of cells injected into Perkins were carefully chosen: A team analyzed her immune system to see what kinds of cells were best equipped to attack her cancer, according to the BBC.
It's a promising, but experimental, treatment.
"Is it ready for prime time today? No," Dr. Steven Rosenberg, chief of surgery at the National Cancer Institute, told National Public Radio."Can we do it in most patients today? No."
Researchers report that about 15 percent of patients have been helped by the therapy, according to NPR.
But the therapy has had success in combating a wide variety of advanced cancers, including colon cancer, liver cancer and cervical cancer, NPR says.
