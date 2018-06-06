Tech’s rising influence on 401(k) plans: Pros and cons of tech's swelling weight in S&P 500

Tech stocks are back in rally mode, and that means 401(k) portfolios of most Americans are loaded with more tech shares such as Apple, Facebook and Netflix than they might realize.
Thanks to a recent surge to fresh highs, the information technology sector now accounts for 26.2% of the S&P 500 stock index - the biggest tech weighting since November 2000, according to Bespoke Investment Group. And tech domination is likely to become even more pronounced Thursday when social media platform Twitter is added to the large-company index.
Big helpings of tech stocks are a double-edged sword. Like now, when tech is leading the market higher, it means 401(k) investors who own shares of "index' mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that track the S&P 500 will see bigger gains. Tech is getting a lift from Apple, the world's most valuable company, which is trading at record highs.
The flip side, of course, is if tech stocks stumble. In that case, any tech downdraft will have a disproportionately large negative impact on 401(k) plans.
More Money: How to find best interest rates on CDs, savings accounts
More Money: Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz steps down
More Money: Monsanto shedding name: Bayer acquisition leads to change for environmental lightning rod
Working in tech stocks' favor now is strong earnings. Tech profit growth outpaced the broad market by nearly 10 percentage points in the first quarter, and analysts expect tech earnings to top the market again this quarter, according to Thomson Reuters.
Tech stocks also are benefiting from uncertainty in foreign markets such as Europe, which has resulted in more overseas money flowing into U.S. assets. "Tech leadership remains intact,' Robert Sluymer at New York-based FundStrat Global Advisors notes.
Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.
There wasn’t much to get excited for during the 14-1 thrashing of the Padres Tuesday night. That is until a random foul ball ended up being caught in a Padres fan’s beer!
The numbers are still being added up Wednesday morning, after the June 5 Primary Election. Some precincts are nearing or reporting 100 percent of votes received. Check for updates on primary races in San Diego and California here.
Unlike some of the other races during Tuesday's election, the district attorney race will be decided during the primary.
Political staffer Vivian Moreno will head to November's general election race for the San Diego City Council District 8 seat and three council incumbents will also move on to the runoff.
In a race Democrats are anxious to win to increase their strength in Washington, Republican Diane Harkey is heading for a November runoff in the battle to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa, but she'll face a Democratic challenger.
Republican Jim Desmond easily led a field of four candidates in his bid for a seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, but he fell short of the majority needed to avoid a November runoff.
Four of five statewide ballot propositions were approved by voters, including a $4 billion bond measure to fund parks, water- quality and flood-protection projects, but voters rejected a measure to control spending of funds raised by selling greenhouse-gas-emission permits.
A wildfire charred swaths of hilly open land in the far northern reaches of inland San Diego County Tuesday afternoon.