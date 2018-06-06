NASA launches new crew to the International Space Station - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

NASA launches new crew to the International Space Station

Posted: Updated:
NASA crews will return from their mission at the International Space Station (left), while a new crew launches (right). PHOTO: NASA NASA crews will return from their mission at the International Space Station (left), while a new crew launches (right). PHOTO: NASA
By Tegna

NASA will launch a new rotation of crew members to the International Space Station Wednesday morning.

Russian astronaut Anton Shkaplerov, Norishige Kanai of Japan and American Scott Tingle will end their 168 day mission, handing over command to the Expedition 56 crew. That team is comprised of Americans Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold and Russian Oleg Artemyev.

The new crew will launch in a Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft at 7:12 a.m. E.T.

While at the ISS, the crew will continue working on experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science.

You can watch the launch here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.