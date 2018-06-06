Chip and Joanna Gaines&#039; Company Fined By EPA For Breaking L - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Company Fined By EPA For Breaking Lead Paint Rules on 'Fixer Upper'

Updated: Jun 6, 2018 5:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.