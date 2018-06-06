Rachel Brosnahan Remembers Aunt Kate Spade in Touching Video: &# - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rachel Brosnahan Remembers Aunt Kate Spade in Touching Video: 'She Was Effervescent'

Updated: Jun 6, 2018 5:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.