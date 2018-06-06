California lawmaker recall sets up fall gas tax battle

Chopper 8 was high above Coronado early Wednesday morning and caught a sea lion and her newborn pup lounging on the beach at the south end of the Silver Strand.
The numbers are still being added up Wednesday morning, after the June 5 Primary Election. Some precincts are nearing or reporting 100 percent of votes received. Check for updates on primary races in San Diego and California here.
Summer fun doesn’t have to be under the sun. You can stay cool on the ice with camps and free lessons from IceTown Carlsbad.
Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.
There wasn’t much to get excited for during the 14-1 thrashing of the Padres Tuesday night. That is until a random foul ball ended up being caught in a Padres fan’s beer!
Unlike some of the other races during Tuesday's election, the district attorney race will be decided during the primary.
Political staffer Vivian Moreno will head to November's general election race for the San Diego City Council District 8 seat and three council incumbents will also move on to the runoff.
In a race Democrats are anxious to win to increase their strength in Washington, Republican Diane Harkey is heading for a November runoff in the battle to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa, but she'll face a Democratic challenger.
Republican Jim Desmond easily led a field of four candidates in his bid for a seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, but he fell short of the majority needed to avoid a November runoff.
Four of five statewide ballot propositions were approved by voters, including a $4 billion bond measure to fund parks, water- quality and flood-protection projects, but voters rejected a measure to control spending of funds raised by selling greenhouse-gas-emission permits.