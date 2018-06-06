Kate Spade's Sister Says She Tried 'Numerous Times to Get Her Help' Following Apparent Suicide

Kate Spade's sister is speaking out following the designer's apparent suicide on Tuesday.

Reta Saffo, Spade's older sister, told CBS News that she believes the 55-year-old was suffering from bipolar disorder. Saffo said that she "tried numerous times to get her help."

"It finally took its toll on her," she said in an e-mail to CBS News. "A very tragic and sad ending to the life of a very colorful and delightful being."

Kate Spade's sister says the fashion designer may have taken her own life because of a struggle with mental illness. In an email to @CBSThisMorning, her sister said she believed Spade suffered from bipolar disorder https://t.co/V0EdJ945dtpic.twitter.com/c2QPNX5Bmq

Spade, police confirmed to ET, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment on Tuesday. The NYPD also confirmed that Spade left a note and the method of her apparent suicide was hanging.

Spade was married to Andy Spade, the brother of comedian David Spade. The couple started her company together in 1993. The pair sold the brand in 2006 and launched a new accessories company, Frances Valentine, in 2016. The famed designer is survived by a 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.

David Spade took to Instagram on Tuesday to mourn his late sister-in-law.

"Fuzzy picture but I love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day," David captioned the shot. "She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it. It's a rough world out there people, try to hang on."

On Wednesday Spade's niece, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, shared a sweet video on Instagram to remember her aunt.

"Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered. She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with," Brosnahan captioned the video of Spade and her husband dancing to a mariachi band. "She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today."

Here's more on Spade's work and life:

