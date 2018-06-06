Sea lion and her newborn pup found near Coronado bike path

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Chopper 8 was high above Coronado early Wednesday morning and caught a sea lion and her newborn pup lounging on the beach at the south end of the Silver Strand.

News 8 has been told that the mama sea lion and her baby are near the bike path and were spotted early Wednesday morning. Chopper 8 was overhead during the 6:00 a.m. hour.

SeaWorld has been called in to assist with the situation.