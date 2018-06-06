Cool cars for buyers on a budget - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cool cars for buyers on a budget

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you looking for a new car, but you’re on a bit of a budget?

Micah Muzio from Kelley Blue Book joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about the 10 coolest cars for under $20K.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.