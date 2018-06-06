San Diego high school students surprise food service worker with car

A Hoover High School food service worker has a new, reliable way to get to work thanks, in part, to students at a local high school.
Debra Davis received a car refurbished by students in an auto body technician program.
As the shiny white Mazda wrapped with a bright red bow rolled out of the paint bay at Morse High School Debra couldn't contain herself. She wore a look of sheer joy, shock and surprise at the sight of her new ride.
Once in the driver's seat, Debra wasn't quite sure how to even start her new car.
"I'm not used to a new car, ya'll," she said. "What do I do?"
For years, Debra had previously been driving a 1976 Chevy Malibu to and from Hoover High school where she works as a food service worker.
"I feed the kids, I prepare the food, I talk to them, I stop them from fighting," said Debra. "They don't cuss. They have to respect, and they call me 'Aunt Debbie.'"
"Debbie comes to campus every single day with a smile on her face, ready to take on the day and serve our students," said Jason Babineau at Hoover High. "So, to see this gift that so many people have been a part of in making it happen is a wonderful thing."
Debra also drives across San Diego County to serve meals to homeless people and volunteer at nursing homes, which is why the charities Recycled Rides and Kids for Peace decided to gift her a new set of wheels.
"Thank you all so much, thank you all so much," said Debra. "I'm looking for my reward in heaven and you all gave me a little bit here on earth."
Debra said she wants to thank students at Morse High School's auto body shop who volunteered their time and talent to repair the dings and dents out of the 2014 recovered stolen vehicle, donated by State Farm.
In the final report of its term, San Diego County's 2017-18 grand jury Wednesday recommended the city of San Diego find a way to bring back a program aimed at reducing unnecessary 911 calls.
A fast-moving wildfire spread across scores of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County Wednesday, sending a thick column of smoke into the air near the U.S.-Mexico border but posing no immediate structural threats.
Chopper 8 was high above Coronado early Wednesday morning and caught a sea lion and her newborn pup lounging on the beach at the south end of the Silver Strand.
Political staffer Vivian Moreno will head to November's general election race for the San Diego City Council District 8 seat, and San Ysidro school board member Antonio Martinez appears poised to squeak by with enough votes to land in the November runoff against her.
The numbers are still being added up Wednesday morning, after the June 5 Primary Election. Some precincts are nearing or reporting 100 percent of votes received. Check for updates on primary races in San Diego and California here.
Summer fun doesn’t have to be under the sun. You can stay cool on the ice with camps and free lessons from IceTown Carlsbad.
Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.
There wasn’t much to get excited for during the 14-1 thrashing of the Padres Tuesday night. That is until a random foul ball ended up being caught in a Padres fan’s beer!
Unlike some of the other races during Tuesday's election, the district attorney race will be decided during the primary.