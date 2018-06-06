Rachel Brosnahan Remembers Aunt Kate Spade in Touching Video: 'She Was Effervescent'

Rachel Brosnahan is choosing to remember her late aunt, Kate Spade, in the most positive way possible.
The 27-year-old Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a sweet video of the late fashion designer dancing to a mariachi band with her husband, Andy Spade.
“Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered. She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with,” Brosnahan captioned the sweet clip. “She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent.”
The actress concluded her post by writing, “Hug your loved ones extra tight today.”
Kate was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday at the age of 55. She leaves behind her husband, Andy, and their daughter, Frances, 13.
Following the news of her passing, stars and fans from all over the world have shared their stories of the brand and the designer.
Anna Wintour praised the late designer, saying in a statement, “Kate Spade had an enviable gift for understanding exactly what women the world over wanted to carry. She launched her label at a time when everyone thought that the definition of a handbag was strictly European, all decades-old serious status and wealth. Then along came this thoroughly American young woman who changed everything. There was a moment when you couldn’t walk a block in New York without seeing one of her bags, which were just like her; colorful and unpretentious."
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
