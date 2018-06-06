Steve Scalise returns for first baseball practice since shooting - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Steve Scalise returns for first baseball practice since shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Tegna
Video

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise returned to the baseball field nearly a year since a gunman seriously wounded him during a congressional baseball practice.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake shared a photo of the Louisiana congressman mid-throw sporting a baseball glove and a bright yellow Louisiana State University jersey.

"@SteveScalise back on the field this morning. This does my heart good," he wrote.

Scalise retweeted the photo, adding "Feels good to be back with the team!"

On June 14, a gunman shot four people, including Scalise, at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Scalise was transported to the hospital in critical condition and underwent multiple surgeries. He returned to work on Sept. 28, 2017.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.