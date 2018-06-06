Don Cheadle Faces His Fear of Heights With Bear Grylls -- See the Stunning Pics! (Exclusive)

Don Cheadle is facing his fears.

The Avengers: Infinity War star is the latest celebrity to join survivalist Bear Grylls on NBC's Running Wild With Bear Grylls, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the stunning photos from Cheadle's life-changing journey. In the episode, airing Monday, June 18, Cheadle faces his fear of heights head-on through the rugged terrain of the White Mountains in New England.

Dropped from a helicopter into the mountains, Cheadle, 53, and Grylls, 43, get creative with a deer antler to cross a raging river, rappel down a massive cliff and attempt a commando-worthy climb to the top of a towering railroad bridge. But the discovery of a rotting porcupine carcass, which Grylls eyes for dinner, raises Cheadle’s pulse like nothing else.

Along the way, Cheadle opens up about his family-oriented home life, the ups and downs of his successful movie and TV career and the secretive world of a Marvel movie set.

Be the first to see ET's exclusive photos below.

Other celebrities joining Grylls this season include Derek Hough, Roger Federer, Scott Eastwood and Uzo Aduba. Episodes featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keri Russell and Lena Headey have already aired.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls returns Monday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

