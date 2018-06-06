Live stream: President Trump signs Veterans Affairs overhaul bill

WASHINGTON -- President Trump signs legislation Wednesday paving the way for a major overhaul of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Senate overwhelmingly approved legislation that gives veterans access to health care in the private sector at government expense.
The measure's passage by vote of 92-5 represents a significant bipartisan legislative victory for President Trump.
President Trump pledged to provide veterans with more non-VA health care choices. Known as the VA MISSION Act, the law directs the VA to combine a number of existing private-care programs, including the so-called Choice program, which was created in 2014 after veterans died waiting for appointments at the Phoenix VA.
Trump will sign the health care measure in the Rose Garden Wednesday, June 6th at 12:15 pm ET.
In the final report of its term, San Diego County's 2017-18 grand jury Wednesday recommended the city of San Diego find a way to bring back a program aimed at reducing unnecessary 911 calls.
A fast-moving wildfire spread across scores of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County Wednesday, sending a thick column of smoke into the air near the U.S.-Mexico border but posing no immediate structural threats.
Chopper 8 was high above Coronado early Wednesday morning and caught a sea lion and her newborn pup lounging on the beach at the south end of the Silver Strand.
Political staffer Vivian Moreno will head to November's general election race for the San Diego City Council District 8 seat, and San Ysidro school board member Antonio Martinez appears poised to squeak by with enough votes to land in the November runoff against her.
The numbers are still being added up Wednesday morning, after the June 5 Primary Election. Some precincts are nearing or reporting 100 percent of votes received. Check for updates on primary races in San Diego and California here.
Summer fun doesn’t have to be under the sun. You can stay cool on the ice with camps and free lessons from IceTown Carlsbad.
Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.
There wasn’t much to get excited for during the 14-1 thrashing of the Padres Tuesday night. That is until a random foul ball ended up being caught in a Padres fan’s beer!
Unlike some of the other races during Tuesday's election, the district attorney race will be decided during the primary.