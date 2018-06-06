Live stream: President Trump signs Veterans Affairs overhaul bil - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Live stream: President Trump signs Veterans Affairs overhaul bill

By USA TODAY
WASHINGTON -- President Trump signs legislation Wednesday paving the way for a major overhaul of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Senate overwhelmingly approved legislation that gives veterans access to health care in the private sector at government expense.

The measure's passage by vote of 92-5 represents a significant bipartisan legislative victory for President Trump.

President Trump pledged to provide veterans with more non-VA health care choices. Known as the VA MISSION Act, the law directs the VA to combine a number of existing private-care programs, including the so-called Choice program, which was created in 2014 after veterans died waiting for appointments at the Phoenix VA.

Trump will sign the health care measure in the Rose Garden Wednesday, June 6th at 12:15 pm ET.

