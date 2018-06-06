Kate Spade: Relatives David Spade, Rachel Brosnahan pay tribute to 'Katy'

Designer Kate Spade was a style icon to fashion lovers, but to actors David Spade and Rachel Brosnahan, she was a beloved sister-in-law and aunt.
Both remembered her on social media, calling her by her nickname Katy, after news of her apparent suicide broke Tuesday. Police confirmed that Spade, 55, was found dead by a housekeeper in her New York City apartment Tuesday morning.
David Spade, an alumnus of Saturday Night Livewho once had his sister-in-law on as a guest star on his NBC sitcom Just Shoot Me, tweeted a snapshot of the designer beaming at him as he autographed copies of his memoir. He captioned it, "Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don't think everyone knew how (expletive) funny she was... Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on."
He also paid tribute to her on Instagram, posting a shot of the two of them during Christmas.
"We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet," he said.
Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on.
A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on
Brosnahan, who won a Golden Globe in January for her breakout role in Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, remembered her aunt (née Katherine Noel Brosnahan) in an Instagram post published early Wednesday morning.
"Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered," Brosnahan wrote, captioning a video of her aunt and uncle dancing to a mariachi band. "She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today."
Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered. She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today.
A post shared by Rachel Brosnahan (@rachelbrosnahan) on
