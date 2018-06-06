Former 'Real Housewives' Star Meghan King Edmonds Welcomes Twins

Congrats are in order for Meghan King Edmonds!

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star and her husband, Jim Edmonds, welcomed twin boys this week.

The former MLB star announced the exciting news via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, sharing a pic of the twins' footprints on his arm.

"1 little foot each," he captioned it. "They made it. Everyone is safe and healthy. Pictures will come soon."

Ahead of their arrival, Meghan took to her own Instagram Stories to share pics and videos of herself in the hospital. "This is where we were monitoring but I won't be mad if I have to stay here and have babies!" she exclaimed in one of the clips.

Meghan, 33, and Jim, 47, revealed they were expanding their family last December. A few months later, the reality star epically recreated Beyonce's famous pregnancy photo shoot, that was shot while the singer was pregnant with her own twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, now 11 months.

"Honestly, I thought it was brilliantly extra when she did it, and then when I got pregnant with twins, I was like, 'OMG. This is perfect. I have to recreate this,'" Meghan -- who also shares a 1-year-old daughter, Aspen, with Jim -- exclusively told ET of the shoot. "I can't decide if it's so Versace, if it's '90s glam, or if it's the latest and greatest artist."

