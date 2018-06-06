Good eats in the great outdoors: the best camping meals

(SAN DIEGO) - A truly great getaway includes equally great eats, right? Enter 'The Camp & Cabin Cookbook', complete with 100 easy-to-follow recipes and 125 color photographs, is a feast for both your eyes and your family!

When it comes time to head out on the trail with a tent in hand, or to hit the road for a rural weekend at the cabin or lake house, there’s no reason to compromise on great food. It’s easy to whip up delicious meals with the recipes in this book!

In addition to supply lists and prep work that can be done ahead of time, the instructions include options for cooking both outdoors over a roaring fire or indoors near a cozy hearth. For even more outdoor tips, tricks, and delectable recipes, click here!

Recipes include:

Hasselback Sweet Potatoes

Dutch Oven Lasagna

Carne Asada Street Tacos

Peach and Blueberry Cobbler

From breakfast to snacks to dinner, don’t leave home without The Camp & Cabin Cookbook!