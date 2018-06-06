Padres and Susan G. Komen are teaming up to give free mammograms

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Did you know that 6 women in San Diego are diagnosed with breast cancer every day?

The Padres and the Susan G. Komen Foundation are doing all they can to make sure that if women have the disease, they are diagnosed very early.

“When should I get tested?” When is now. @Padres &@KomenSanDiego are hosting a FREE mammogram event @PetcoPark’s “Park at the Park” on Fri., June 8th from 8am-3pm! Join us! https://t.co/bRf6tpCTXV pic.twitter.com/bKkYskG5RC — Komen San Diego (@KomenSanDiego) May 21, 2018

This Friday, June 8th, the San Diego Padres and the Susan G. Komen Foundation are teaming up once again for their free community mammogram event. Any woman who is uninsured or under-insured and low-income can get a free mammogram.

Are you one of these women needing a mammogram? Call 858-573-2760 and reference the Padres mammogram event to register for this free event.