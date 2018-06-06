Recycle Fire: Wildfire in Campo spreads across open land - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CAMPO (CNS) - A fast-moving wildfire spread across scores of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County Wednesday, sending a thick column of smoke into the air near the U.S.-Mexico border but posing no immediate structural threats.

The back-country blaze off the 31000 block of state Route 94 in the Cameron Corners area of Campo erupted for unknown reasons at about 9:45 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

Within 90 minutes, the flames had blackened roughly 25 acres as crews worked to corral them on the ground and aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, the state agency reported.

As of early afternoon, the burn area had grown to about 150 acres. By then, authorities were issuing an evacuation warning to residents along North Campo Truck Trail, meaning any direct structural threat was believed to be at least two hours away but that an order to leave the area could be forthcoming, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.

The cause of the blaze -- dubbed the Recycle Fire due to its proximity to a rural byway known to locals as ``Recycle Road'' -- was not immediately clear, Sanchez said.

