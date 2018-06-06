President Bill Clinton Reconsiders His #MeToo Comments - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

President Bill Clinton Reconsiders His #MeToo Comments

Posted: Updated:

President Bill Clinton watched back his recent TV interview and the backlash that ensued following the first leg of his book tour with James Patterson for 'The President is Missing.'

