Woman enters not guilty plea for downtown San Diego gun scare

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 58-year-old woman who allegedly pointed a realistic-looking pellet gun at San Diego police officers on the roof of a downtown parking structure, prompting an officer to fire two shots at her as runners from the Rock-N-Roll Marathon went by on the street below, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges of resisting an executive officer and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

Mona Elease Williams was ordered held on $100,000 bail. She faces 65 years to life in prison if convicted.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Runyon said Williams was spotted in her car near the entrance to the parking structure Sunday morning by an officer who thought he saw a gun pointed at him.

Williams proceeded to the top of the parking structure and allegedly pointed her gun at an officer, who fired two shots at her but missed, the prosecutor said.

Williams then threw the pellet gun over the side of the structure and was arrested, Runyon said.

Another responding officer accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Runyon said the defendant has a criminal history dating back to 1979 when she was arrested for attempted murder and pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.

A readiness conference was set for June 15 and a preliminary hearing for June 19.

