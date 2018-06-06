Zevely Zone: La Mesa shooting victims share their story for first time

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Reporters on deadline are always searching for their next story, but sometimes the people at the center of those stories need some time.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff gets a phone call on a story he's been waiting on for a decade.

For the first time publicly, Roberta and Steve shared their story, 10 years after it happened, with Jeff.

The couple – who did not want their last name shared – were the owners of a La Mesa shop called Travel Wizard. The day after Memorial Day Roberta remembers she was on the phone with a client when a man walked in with a shoulder bag and pulled out a gun.

Roberta was shot twice in the hip and Steve was shot six times. The robber fired every bullet he had into the couple. Steve said if the robber had had more bullets, he and his wife would not be here to share their story.

News 8's Jeff Zevely was sent out to cover the story at the time. He left a note at their business that read:

"We are still interested in hearing your story about what happened at your store. Thanks, Jeff."

Each year the couple still sends cake to first-responders the day after Memorial Day.

Steve said he appreciates the members of the La Mesa Police Department and fire department who saved his life. Steve was also able to save his wife by pulling out his own gun and shooting and killing the intruder.

To this day, Roberta calls Steve "her hero."

Investigators immediately ruled Steve was within his rights to shoot their attacker.

Steve and Roberta will celebrate their 48th wedding anniversary this week.