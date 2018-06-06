Zevely Zone: La Mesa shooting victims share their story for first time

Reporters on deadline are always searching for their next story, but sometimes the people at the center of those stories need some time. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff gets a phone call on a story he's been waiting on for a decade.
The number itself is staggering: 20,000 partially used rolls of toilet paper a year come from Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.
Forgiveness can lead to great things. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in University Heights to meet the "acrylic alchemist," Michael Carini. Michael was assaulted in 2009 by an acquaintance but while his eyes were swollen shut, he saw a vision that inspired his creativity..
You're never too old to quit your day job. And to prove it – in Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad with one of the top crossword puzzle writers in the world.
A senior at Escondido High School celebrated perfect attendance at her graduation ceremony on Friday.
From the freeways to the beaches to coffee shops - it seems everywhere you go these days in San Diego you find a crowd. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits San Vicente Reservoir to share what just might be San Diego's best kept secret.
In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to San Marcos with Hubert, the only robot of his kind in San Diego.
The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.
Some of the smartest high school students in San Diego County will be in Atlanta this weekend competing in the National Quiz Bowl Championship.
Imagine being at work, when suddenly your boss demands you stop what you're doing and take a break. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in the East Village with the San Diego Humane Society's first "kitten crash."