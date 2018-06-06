Is the tick population in San Diego rising?

A 58-year-old woman who allegedly pointed a realistic-looking pellet gun at San Diego police officers on the roof of a downtown parking structure during the Rock-N-Roll Marathon pleaded not guilty Wednesday.
A Vista man was left to clear his name after he was mistakenly tied to a North County burglary ring. The man is about 20 years older, several inches shorter and about 60 pounds lighter than the suspect's description. So, how did this happen?
There wasn’t much to get excited for during the 14-1 thrashing of the Padres Tuesday night. That is until a random foul ball ended up being caught in a Padres fan’s beer!
A fast-moving wildfire spread across hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County on Wednesday, sending a thick column of brown-and-white smoke into the air near the U.S.-Mexico border but posing no immediate structural threats.
The numbers are still being added up Wednesday, after the June 5 Primary Election. Some precincts are nearing or reporting 100 percent of votes received. Check for updates on primary races in San Diego and California here.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy accused of groping 13 women he encountered while on duty over a two-year period must stand trial on charges of assault and battery by an officer, sexual battery and false imprisonment, a judge ruled Wednesday.
The main gate of Camp Pendleton on Vandegrift Boulevard is closed to inbound and outbound traffic due to "police activity," according to Marine Corps officials.
Unlike some of the other races during Tuesday's election, the district attorney race will be decided during the primary.
Jerry Maren, the last surviving munchkin from the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," has died at age 98. The actor's niece, Stacy Michelle Barrington, said Wednesday that Maren died May 24 at a San Diego nursing home.