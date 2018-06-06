Is the tick population in San Diego rising?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Thanks to San Diego’s mild winter this year, there has been an abundance of ticks in the region.

Usually around this time of year, there are less ticks, but some San Diegans have reported seeing more than usual. In fact, this year there seems to be two to three times more than usual.

In San Diego, tick season usually starts in late fall. Apart from using anti-flea products, county health officials advise the public to keep rodents and animals away from their homes, and to get rid of brush, rock piles and cluttered firewood.

CBS News 8 Shawn Styles explains why there might be an increase in the tick population and what you need to know.

