Suspected DUI driver in deadly Escondido crash arraigned

Johnny Wholestaff did a tremendous job for the San Diego Padres against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
A man accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a mother in Escondido entered his plea on Wednesday. 32-year-old Joel Juan pleaded not guilty to three felony charges as he stood next to a Spanish language interpreter.
Reporters on deadline are always searching for their next story, but sometimes the people at the center of those stories need some time. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff gets a phone call on a story he's been waiting on for a decade.
A 58-year-old woman who allegedly pointed a realistic-looking pellet gun at San Diego police officers on the roof of a downtown parking structure during the Rock-N-Roll Marathon pleaded not guilty Wednesday.
A Vista man was left to clear his name after he was mistakenly tied to a North County burglary ring. The man is about 20 years older, several inches shorter and about 60 pounds lighter than the suspect's description. So, how did this happen?
A fast-moving wildfire spread across hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County on Wednesday, sending a thick column of brown-and-white smoke into the air near the U.S.-Mexico border but posing no immediate structural threats.
The numbers are still being added up Wednesday, after the June 5 Primary Election. Some precincts are nearing or reporting 100 percent of votes received. Check for updates on primary races in San Diego and California here.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy accused of groping 13 women he encountered while on duty over a two-year period must stand trial on charges of assault and battery by an officer, sexual battery and false imprisonment, a judge ruled Wednesday.