Teen suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Golden Hill

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A barricaded suspect was taken into custody in the Golden Hill area of San Diego south of Balboa Park Wednesday night.

San Diego Police Department officers were sent to a home in the 2900 block of E Street around 6 p.m. and discovered the barricaded suspect and called for a SWAT team, which arrived about 8 p.m., according to a broadcast report.

A teen-aged suspect was seen being led out of the house by officers around 11 p.m. and placed in the back of a patrol car. 

 

