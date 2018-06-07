Judge moves lawsuit over family separations forward

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A huge victory for the ACLU Wednesday in its fight to stop families from being separated after crossing the border illegally.

A San Diego judge ruled the ACLU’s lawsuit against the Trump Administration could move forward after the judge called the ACLU’s claims troubling. The Trump administration argued the separation of families is necessary in certain cases to process adults.

Long-time San Diego activist Enrique Morones called the policy inhumane. “Coming across the border is not a criminal act. It’s a misdemeanor. These people are escaping violence. They are fleeing. They are refugees. It’s international law they have the right to do that.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen ordered federal prosecution against anyone crossing the border illegally in early May. As a result, parents detained were and are separated from children – since children cannot be held in adult jails.

Between May 6th and May 19th, a total of 658 children were separated from adults they were traveling with.

The policy has been a controversial topic. Oregon Senator, Jeff Merkley, attempted to visit an immigration detention center in Texas. He was barred entry even after identifying himself as a Senator.

The judge on Wednesday did reject the ACLU’s argument that the practice violates the Asylum Act and the Administrative Procedure Act. Their request to halt the policy while the case is processing remains pending.