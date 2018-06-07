Stadium Future: SoccerCity "relaunch" gears up for November vote

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The fate of the former home of the Chargers will be in the hands of the voters this fall, and supporters of the Soccer City initiative are making a play to get voters on their side.

On Wednesday, the group hosted a “relaunch party” at Liberty Station to unveil a new logo and a renewed sense of energy for the plan they said will bring major league soccer to the area as prt of a development that includes 12 acres of playing fields and a 34-acre river park. The plan would also include new housing and retail space.

Laura Fink is with “No on Soccer City.” It’s a coalition that opposes the development in Mission Valley. According to Fink, SoccerCity would bring more traffic to the area. Fink went on to say the plan is full of “maybes.” Meaning, there is no promise of that a soccer team would actually move to San Diego, no promise of a river park and it would be up to the developers whether 400 units or 4,800 units of housing are created, according to Fink.

The alternative to SoccerCity on the November ballot is the SDSU West plan which would build a $250 million stadium with 35,000 seats. It would also include park land, housing and retail development.

Proponents of SoccerCity have stated it would not cost taxpayers anything, but critics of the plan challenge that notion.

Friends of SDSU's statement below:

"SDSU West is the superior choice for the future of the Mission Valley stadium site that benefits all San Diegans. SDSU West is the only initiative that creates the opportunity for San Diego State University to grow and thrive, requires an open and transparent planning process including environmental review and guarantees a permanent public San Diego River Park. Because of its merits, hundreds of thousands of San Diegans have shown overwhelming support to Vote Yes on SDSU West in November."

