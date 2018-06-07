Suspected DUI driver slams into parked cars in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A suspected drunk driver slammed into several parked cars along a residential street in Clairemont Thursday.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Cowley Way near Waco Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.



A truck smashed into several vehicles causing extensive damage across Cowley Way.



No word on whether anyone was hurt. Traffic control is in the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for further updates.