Suspected DUI driver slams into parked cars in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A suspected drunk driver slammed into several parked cars along a residential street in Clairemont Thursday.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Cowley Way near Waco Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A truck smashed into several vehicles causing extensive damage across Cowley Way.

No word on whether anyone was hurt. Traffic control is in the area.

