Environmental group set to release new report on San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A leading environmental group is set to release a new report Thursday on whether San Diego beaches make the grade when it comes to harmful bacteria.



Last year, Heal the Bay released a "Beach Bummer List" that gave La Jolla Cove a "D" grade. It was the fifth most polluted beach in California. They rate beaches based on their water quality.



Environmental experts say rain, wildlife and humans all bring pollution to the ocean and result in high bacteria levels. Two years ago in La Jolla Cove, lifeguards suffered staph infections and many blamed the bacteria levels in the water. Another San Diego Beach that sometimes makes that list is Imperial Beach.



The county typically tests the water and posts signs when the water is not safe for swimming. Last year, San Diego County, with 97 percent of 75 beaches that were monitored, received an "A" or "B" grade.

On Thursday, local governmental stakeholders will address water quality monitoring of local beaches affected by sewage spills from the Tijuana River Valley during a meeting.



The citizens forum will be held by the International Boundary and Water Commission, a bi-national agency charged with overseeing efforts to stem ongoing pollution.



Keith Kezer and Dominique Edwards of San Diego County's Department of Environmental Health will provide an update on year-round water quality monitoring at South Bay beaches. Their presentation will also include analysis of interactions between the Tijuana River, Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Pacific Ocean.



In a separate discussion, City Planner Jim Nakagawa will address the city of Imperial Beach's general plan and Local Coastal Program, which were adopted in 1994 in response to states laws that require local authorities address climate change impacts.

For more information on your Beach Report Card, click here.

