Environmental group set to release new report on San Diego beaches

A fast-moving wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 30 percent contained Thursday, fire officials said.
A leading environmental group is set to release a new report Thursday on whether San Diego beaches make the grade when it comes to harmful bacteria.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.
The fate of the former home of the Chargers will be in the hands of the voters this fall, and supporters of the Soccer City initiative are making a play to get voters on their side.
Warmer weather is expected Thursday across San Diego County as a trough of low pressure and onshore flow from the Pacific begin to weaken.
A suspected drunk driver slammed into several parked cars along a residential street in Clairemont Thursday.
A teenager is jailed Thursday after he barricaded himself inside a home in the Golden Hill area of San Diego south of Balboa Park and was taken into custody by a SWAT team.
A huge victory for the ACLU Wednesday in its fight to stop families from being separated after crossing the border illegally.
Johnny Wholestaff did a tremendous job for the San Diego Padres against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
A man accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a mother in Escondido entered his plea on Wednesday. 32-year-old Joel Juan pleaded not guilty to three felony charges as he stood next to a Spanish language interpreter.