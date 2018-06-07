KFC goes vegetarian with plans to test plant-based chicken

(NEWS 8) - KFC plans to sell a vegetarian equivalent of its famous chicken.
The company's unit in the United Kingdom and Ireland unit last week announced that it plans to test the faux chicken with customers later this year. If successful, it could launch the product in 2019.
The move isn't being billed as a concession to animal-rights activists. Rather, the vegetarian option is part of a plan to reduce calories by 20% per serving by 2025
The vegetarian option is believed to be the first time a major fast-food chain is putting fake chicken on the menu.
"We always look to respond to the latest changes in lifestyle and dining habits of our customers and a key part of that for our business in the UK is offering lighter options and more choice," the company said in an e-mail. "That’s why we’re looking into vegetarian options that would offer the great taste of KFC to new and existing customers who are changing their dining habits."
KFC UK & Ireland's foray into vegetarian dishes stems from a growing trend not just in Europe, but also in the U.S.. More people want to have healthier lifestyles and to know what's in their food, experts say. Consumers increasingly seek out organic and less-processed foods, while those with concerns about antibiotics in meat and poultry and animal welfare are turning to plant-based alternatives.
Some 14% of U.S. consumers, or 43 million people, regularly use plant-based alternatives to traditional foods, such as almond milk, tofu and veggie burgers, according to research firm NPD Group. Of those, 86% don't consider themselves vegan or vegetarian.
Other big chains are trying their hand at faux animal proteins, too.
In April, White Castle introduced a plant-based equivalent of its Cheese Slider, made with Impossible Foods plant-based meat. It's for sale in the New York, New Jersey and greater Chicago areas, but the burger chain said that it could be available nationally later on. And late last year, McDonald's added its faux beef burger, called the McVegan, to menus in Sweden and Finland.
In February, Ikea announced it would start selling vegetarian hot dogs in Malmo, Sweden, with plans to bring them to the rest of Europe in August and the U.S. in 2019. In 2015, the company added a vegan equivalent to its iconic meatballs to its menu.
Orlando-based global restaurant consultant Aaron Allen predicts large restaurant companies increasingly unveil more vegetarian options, like KFC's.
"How sharply has vegetarianism increased in the U.S.? Double and triple digits," he said. "We’re talking about millions of people dramatically changing their diets. Chains will take note of that and change their menu offerings."
Courtesy: USA TODAY
A new comedy is taking over the Old Globe and it centers around the American dream of home ownership. But throw in a neighbor dispute and it becomes an all-out war of taste, class and gardening. It's Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens, which was developed in the Globe’s 2017 Powers New Voices Festival.
A new comedy is taking over the Old Globe and it centers around the American dream of home ownership. But throw in a neighbor dispute and it becomes an all-out war of taste, class and gardening. It's Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens, which was developed in the Globe’s 2017 Powers New Voices Festival.
Cal Fire and firefighter crews quickly knocked down a fire in Escondido on Thursday. The fire burned up a hillside and was knocked down using air drops.
The Lyonhearted Foundation will hold their third annual kickball tournament next Saturday, June 16 in honor of Jason Lyon who died of pediatric brain cancer in October 2015. The event will take place at Christian High School in El Cajon with teams of eight members participating.
With less rain, bacterial pollution at San Diego's beaches dipped dramatically in 2017-18, according to Heal the Bay’s 28th annual Beach Report Card, which the nonprofit released Thursday.
Authorities have publicly identified a woman who collapsed and died this week while visiting a popular hiking destination near Julian.
A preliminary hearing was underway Thursday for two men accused of killing a local Marine. Jose Esqueda and Jeff Shai Holliday are accused in the fatal stabbing of a Camp Pendleton Marine and the wounding of his friend outside a Gaslamp District nightclub.
Single-family home prices in San Diego County hit a record high in May, according to housing statistics released Thursday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
A fast-moving wildfire that blackened hundreds of open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 30 percent contained Thursday, fire officials said.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.
The fate of the former home of the Chargers will be in the hands of the voters this fall, and supporters of the Soccer City initiative are making a play to get voters on their side.